2015 Nissan Leaf

$27,488 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 2 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8004075

8004075 Stock #: 21K9491A

21K9491A VIN: 1N4AZ0CP2FC315754

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21K9491A

Mileage 68,239 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Full Carpet Floor Covering Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Smart Device Integration Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Back-Up Alarm Passenger Seat Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Variable Intermittent Wipers Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Tires: P205/55R16 Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Spare Tire Mobility Kit Body-Coloured Splash Guards Mechanical Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Streaming Audio Additional Features ABS Traction Control Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Wheels: 16 Alloy Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Charge Port Door 7.94 Axle Ratio Engine: 80kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor Transmission: Single Reduction Gear Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver and 4-way manual passenger seats Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Traction Battery Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist Partially Recycled Cloth Seat Fabric Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger 16 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V 5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V0.5 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 24 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.