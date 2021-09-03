Menu
2015 Nissan Leaf

68,239 KM

$27,488

+ tax & licensing
Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

SV

SV

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

68,239KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8004075
  • Stock #: 21K9491A
  • VIN: 1N4AZ0CP2FC315754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21K9491A
  • Mileage 68,239 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers the Lowest prices on all New Nissan models on Vancouver Island! Lifetime oil change program included on the purchase of all new vehicles! Nissan of Duncan has a Huge selection of quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in British Columbia. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. In addition to being well-cared for, this Nissan LEAF has very low mileage making it a rare find. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Nissan LEAF SV is sure to sell fast. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/09/03

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Back-Up Alarm
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55R16
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Body-Coloured Splash Guards
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio
ABS Traction Control
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Wheels: 16 Alloy
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Charge Port Door
7.94 Axle Ratio
Engine: 80kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor
Transmission: Single Reduction Gear
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver and 4-way manual passenger seats
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Traction Battery Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Partially Recycled Cloth Seat Fabric
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger 16 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V 5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V0.5 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 24 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

