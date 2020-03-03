Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

SV- 7 SEATER, NAV, AWD

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,211KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4711626
  • Stock #: P27522
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MM8FC751810
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Accident-Free, BC Only, 7 Seater, Navigation, AWD, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Hill Descent Control, Reverse Park Assist and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27522


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

