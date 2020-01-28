Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE - AWD, Heated Front Seats, Navigation

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE - AWD, Heated Front Seats, Navigation

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

Sale Price

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,547KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4595733
  • Stock #: M26813
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV8FW284772
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black Cloth
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Cherry Red Rav-4 will turn heads everywhere!  On top of its vibrant color, other features include Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, LCD Touch Screen, USB Ports, Satellite Radio, Heated Front Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, ECO Mode, Alloy Wheels and Much More...

Stock # M26813

Ask us about how you can get 1 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES with the Galaxy Difference! Unsure of your choice? We have a 5 Day /500 km Exchange Program, to put you at ease, ask about The Galaxy Difference! See Dealer for Details.

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Windows
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Satelitte Radio
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • Eco Mode
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • **NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

