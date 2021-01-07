Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Touareg

61,884 KM

Details Description Features

$29,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,488

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Duncan

250-597-0424

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Touareg

2015 Volkswagen Touareg

LUX - Navigation, Heated Seats, Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Touareg

LUX - Navigation, Heated Seats, Leather

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 6474546
  2. 6474546
  3. 6474546
  4. 6474546
  5. 6474546
  6. 6474546
  7. 6474546
  8. 6474546
  9. 6474546
  10. 6474546
  11. 6474546
  12. 6474546
  13. 6474546
  14. 6474546
  15. 6474546
  16. 6474546
  17. 6474546
  18. 6474546
  19. 6474546
  20. 6474546
  21. 6474546
  22. 6474546
  23. 6474546
  24. 6474546
  25. 6474546
  26. 6474546
  27. 6474546
  28. 6474546
  29. 6474546
  30. 6474546
  31. 6474546
  32. 6474546
  33. 6474546
  34. 6474546
  35. 6474546
Contact Seller

$29,488

+ taxes & licensing

61,884KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6474546
  • Stock #: E28572
  • VIN: WVGEF9BPXFD002998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free, BC Only, Backup Camera, Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Power Lift Gate, AWD, Power Seats, Satellite Radio, Blindspot Detection, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #E28572


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Split Folding Rear Seats
Memory Seats
POWER FOLDING REAR SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
DUAL EXHAUST
BACK UP CAMERA
LEATHER
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
Power folding side mirrors
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Blind Spot Detection
LCD Touch Screen
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
12 V Power Outlet
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
Side Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
Auto Dim RV Mirror
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
**NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2016 Chevrolet Camar...
 55,316 KM
$25,698 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 15,511 KM
$27,879 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Durango G...
 39,947 KM
$41,585 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory