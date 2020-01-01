Menu
2016 Acura RDX

ELITE PKG - NAV Heated Seats Adaptive Cruise

2016 Acura RDX

ELITE PKG - NAV Heated Seats Adaptive Cruise

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,294KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4454916
  • Stock #: X27238
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H79GL804095
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

All Wheel Drive, Lane Keep Assist, Navigation, Paddle Shifters, Forward Collison Warning, Bluetooth, AC Front Seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Keyless Ignition, Power Moonroof, Back Up Camera, Memory Seats, and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #X27238

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Garage door opener
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Sport Mode
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Windows
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Paddle Shifters
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
  • AC Front Seats
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • **NAVIGATION**

