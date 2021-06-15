2016 Chevrolet Equinox

Rear Vision Camera

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Defogger rear-window electric

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Seats heated driver and front passenger

Steering wheel controls mounted audio controls

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Door locks rear child security

Steering column tilt and telescopic

Antenna roof-mounted

Safety belts 3-point rear all seating positions

Grille Black with chrome surround

Door locks power programmable with power lockout protection

Floor mats carpeted front

Floor mats carpeted rear

AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB PORT

Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls

Air conditioning automatic climate control

Assist handles front passenger and rear outboards

Instrumentation includes speedometer single trip odometer fuel level engine temperature and tachometer

Map pocket front seatback driver and front passenger

Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers 12-volt includes 1 front of console 1 in console 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.

Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters panic button content theft alarm activation verification and illuminated entry

Seat adjuster front driver 8-way power with power lumbar

Seat rear 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline

Seats Deluxe front bucket

Theft-deterrent system anti-theft alarm and engine immobilizer.

Windows power with Express-Down on all 4 doors

Glass deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

Wiper rear variable-speed intermittent with washer

Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washer.

Brakes brake assist

Safety belts 3-point driver and right-front passenger height-adjustable includes pretensioners

Tire Pressure Monitor System (Does not monitor spare.)

Liftgate rear manual with fixed glass

Seat adjuster front driver power lumbar and power height adjuster

Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted Charcoal

Door handles body-colour

E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)

Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC)

OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar subscription and data plan after trial.)

Exhaust Single

OnStar Guidance Plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance Turn-by-Turn Navigation Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Visit www.onstar.ca for coverage map details a...

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system and HMI (Human Machine Interface) (Upgraded to Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones with (UFU) Chevrolet MyLink radio or (UHQ) Chevrolet MyLink radio with Nav...

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding

Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger presence detector

Wheels 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum

OnStar Basic Plan for 5 years including limited RemoteLink mobile app services Advanced Diagnostics and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergency ...

Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicle speed) and...

Lighting interior with theatre dimming centre-mounted dome rear cargo area dual front map lights ambient lighting on centre stack surround and centre console cupholders (Includes ambient lighting on instrument panel and centre console.)

Steering power-assist electric-variable

GVWR 5070 lbs (2300 kg) (Requires all-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)

Battery maintenance free with rundown protection 525 CCA

Alternator 120 amps

Suspension front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms

Engine 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)

Transmission 6-speed automatic with overdrive

Suspension rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar

Chassis all-wheel drive (1LK26 model only.)

Suspension Refined Ride

Axle 3.53 final drive ratio (Requires 1LK26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)

Air bags dual-stage frontal driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system Thorax side-impact seat mounted driver and right front passenger head curtain side front and rear outboard seating positions

Brakes Hill Start-Assist (HSA)

Audio system feature auxiliary input jack

Audio system feature 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars. (Upgradeable to (UZ8) Pioneer premium 8-speaker sound system.)

Tire compact spare with steel wheel

Mouldings Charcoal lower rocker

LT Exterior Appearance includes body-colour bumpers with Charcoal lowers Charcoal luggage rails body-colour door handles body-colour outside mirrors and 17 aluminum wheels

Console front centre with armrest and concealed storage

LT Interior Premium Cloth

Armrest rear centre with dual cup holders

Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door

Daytime Running Lamps LED

Bumpers body-colour with Charcoal lowers

Headlamps halogen projector style