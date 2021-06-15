2016 Chevrolet Equinox

Nissan of Duncan offers the Lowest prices on all New Nissan models on Vancouver Island! FREE Lifetime oil changes included on the purchase of all new vehicles! Nissan of Duncan has a Huge selection of quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in British Columbia. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Chevrolet Equinox LT. It is incomparable for the price and quality. The quintessential Chevrolet -- This Chevrolet Equinox LT speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/06/15
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Rear Vision Camera
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger rear-window electric
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Seats heated driver and front passenger
Steering wheel controls mounted audio controls
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Door locks rear child security
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Antenna roof-mounted
Safety belts 3-point rear all seating positions
Grille Black with chrome surround
Door locks power programmable with power lockout protection
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB PORT
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls
Air conditioning automatic climate control
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboards
Instrumentation includes speedometer single trip odometer fuel level engine temperature and tachometer
Map pocket front seatback driver and front passenger
Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers 12-volt includes 1 front of console 1 in console 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.
Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters panic button content theft alarm activation verification and illuminated entry
Seat adjuster front driver 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat rear 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline
Seats Deluxe front bucket
Theft-deterrent system anti-theft alarm and engine immobilizer.
Windows power with Express-Down on all 4 doors
Glass deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Wiper rear variable-speed intermittent with washer
Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washer.
Brakes brake assist
Safety belts 3-point driver and right-front passenger height-adjustable includes pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitor System (Does not monitor spare.)
Liftgate rear manual with fixed glass
Seat adjuster front driver power lumbar and power height adjuster
Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted Charcoal
Door handles body-colour
E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)
Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC)
OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar subscription and data plan after trial.)
Exhaust Single
OnStar Guidance Plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance Turn-by-Turn Navigation Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Visit www.onstar.ca for coverage map details a...
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system and HMI (Human Machine Interface) (Upgraded to Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones with (UFU) Chevrolet MyLink radio or (UHQ) Chevrolet MyLink radio with Nav...
Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger presence detector
Wheels 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum
OnStar Basic Plan for 5 years including limited RemoteLink mobile app services Advanced Diagnostics and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergency ...
Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicle speed) and...
Lighting interior with theatre dimming centre-mounted dome rear cargo area dual front map lights ambient lighting on centre stack surround and centre console cupholders (Includes ambient lighting on instrument panel and centre console.)
Steering power-assist electric-variable
GVWR 5070 lbs (2300 kg) (Requires all-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Battery maintenance free with rundown protection 525 CCA
Alternator 120 amps
Suspension front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms
Engine 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
Transmission 6-speed automatic with overdrive
Suspension rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar
Chassis all-wheel drive (1LK26 model only.)
Suspension Refined Ride
Axle 3.53 final drive ratio (Requires 1LK26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Air bags dual-stage frontal driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system Thorax side-impact seat mounted driver and right front passenger head curtain side front and rear outboard seating positions
Brakes Hill Start-Assist (HSA)
Audio system feature auxiliary input jack
Audio system feature 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars. (Upgradeable to (UZ8) Pioneer premium 8-speaker sound system.)
Tire compact spare with steel wheel
Mouldings Charcoal lower rocker
LT Exterior Appearance includes body-colour bumpers with Charcoal lowers Charcoal luggage rails body-colour door handles body-colour outside mirrors and 17 aluminum wheels
Console front centre with armrest and concealed storage
LT Interior Premium Cloth
Armrest rear centre with dual cup holders
Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door
Daytime Running Lamps LED
Bumpers body-colour with Charcoal lowers
Headlamps halogen projector style
Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RVF) 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels.)
