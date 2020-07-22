Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chrysler 300

31,628 KM

Details Description Features

$22,581

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,581

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

Contact Seller
2016 Chrysler 300

2016 Chrysler 300

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chrysler 300

Touring

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

  1. 5398781
  2. 5398781
  3. 5398781
  4. 5398781
  5. 5398781
  6. 5398781
  7. 5398781
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5398781
  • Stock #: P0172
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG8GH260307

$22,581

+ taxes & licensing

31,628KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BRIGHT_WHITE
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,628 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The 300 Touring is well maintained and has just 31,628km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Chrysler 300 Touring is sure to sell fast. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Chrysler 300 Touring. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Oil Cooler
Cloth Bucket Seats
Body-coloured door handles
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Cargo Net
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
160 Amp Alternator
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Voice recorder
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Front And Rear Map Lights
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
70 L Fuel Tank
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Comfort Ride Suspension
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Streaming Audio
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2.62 Axle Ratio
Aluminum Gear Shift Knob
8.4 Touchscreen
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 4 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Touring As Tires
18 X 7.5 Wheels w/Polished Accents
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Tires: P225/60R18 BSW Touring NO LONGER AVAILABLE for factory ordering; standard equipment as of April 8 2016.
Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Polished Aluminum NO LONGER AVAILABLE for factory ordering; standard equipment as of April 8 2016.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nissan of Duncan

2018 Ford EcoSport SE
 30,172 KM
$21,792 + tax & lic

Email Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-8400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory