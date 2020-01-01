Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE-*Free Car Washes*

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  137,990KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4472166
  Stock #: P27215
  VIN: 2C4RDGBGXGR348340
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Accident-Free, BC Only, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Dual Sliding Doors, 3rd Row Seating, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, Power Windows, CD Player and much more...

Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, 5 Day, 500KM Vehicle Exchange Program, Free Oil changes for your 1st Year, see dealer for details, come for a test drive and see what fits you best!

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • STOW N GO
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Additional Features
  • Dual sliding doors
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Econ
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

