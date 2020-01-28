Menu
2016 Kia Soul

EV LUXURY - Heated Seats Bluetooth Keyless Entry

2016 Kia Soul

EV LUXURY - Heated Seats Bluetooth Keyless Entry

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,512KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4586286
  • Stock #: V27212
  • VIN: KNDJP3AE7G7007122
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Electric Vehicle, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Ignition, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Satelite Radio, Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Automatic Headlights, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #V27212

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Canopy
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Hood struts
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Active Eco
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

