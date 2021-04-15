2016 Nissan Micra

$15,888 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 5 7 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7126801

7126801 Stock #: 20S5697B

20S5697B VIN: 3N1CK3CP6GL236444

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,578 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior Steel spare wheel Trim Black grille w/chrome accents Additional Features Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Transmission: 5-Speed Manual Day-Night Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Door Bins 110 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Light tinted glass 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Cargo Area Concealed Storage Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Full Carpet Floor Covering Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 4-Way Passenger Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material 4.07 Axle Ratio Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 41 L Fuel Tank Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

