2016 Nissan Micra

48,883 KM

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

2016 Nissan Micra

2016 Nissan Micra

S

2016 Nissan Micra

S

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

48,883KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7369841
  Stock #: 21K8054B
  VIN: 3N1CK3CP4GL241755

  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,883 KM

Nissan of Duncan offers the Lowest prices on all New Nissan models on Vancouver Island! FREE Lifetime oil changes included on the purchase of all new vehicles! Nissan of Duncan has a Huge selection of quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in British Columbia. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Micra S is well maintained and has just 48,883km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. The quintessential Nissan -- This Nissan Micra S speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/07/18

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cloth Seat Trim
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
110 amp alternator
Manual tilt steering column
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Manual 1st Row Windows
Manual Rear Windows
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
4.07 Axle Ratio
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Tires: P185/60R15 AS
Wheels: 15 Steel w/Covers
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
41 L Fuel Tank
Black Manual Remote Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable front seats w/adjustable head restraints
Radio: AM/FM/CD/Aux-In w/4 Speakers
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Driver Seat
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

