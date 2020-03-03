Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV-HEATED SEATS, USB, AUX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV-HEATED SEATS, USB, AUX

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 4744842
  2. 4744842
  3. 4744842
  4. 4744842
  5. 4744842
  6. 4744842
  7. 4744842
  8. 4744842
  9. 4744842
  10. 4744842
  11. 4744842
  12. 4744842
  13. 4744842
  14. 4744842
  15. 4744842
  16. 4744842
  17. 4744842
  18. 4744842
  19. 4744842
  20. 4744842
  21. 4744842
  22. 4744842
  23. 4744842
  24. 4744842
  25. 4744842
  26. 4744842
  27. 4744842
  28. 4744842
  29. 4744842
  30. 4744842
  31. 4744842
  32. 4744842
  33. 4744842
  34. 4744842
  35. 4744842
  36. 4744842
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,354KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4744842
  • Stock #: P26770A1
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP3GL656857
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, BC Only, Heated Front Seats, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, CD Player, Satelitte Radio Keyless Entry and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P26770A1


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Sport Mode
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Eco Mode
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Auto Dim SV Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2016 Ford Fusion SE ...
 77,580 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2006 Mazda Tribute G...
 173,221 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fiesta SE-...
 147,695 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Send A Message