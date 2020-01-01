Menu
2016 RAM 1500

LARAMIE-CREW CAB 3.0L V6 ECODIESEL STANDARD BOX - 4WD

2016 RAM 1500

LARAMIE-CREW CAB 3.0L V6 ECODIESEL STANDARD BOX - 4WD

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,890KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4500438
  • Stock #: P27299
  • VIN: 1C6RR7JMXGS297761
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, BC Only, 4X4, Tow Package, Hitch Receiver, Box Liner, Running Boards, Dual Exhaust, Tow/Haul, Trailer Brake, Power Adjustable Pedals, Alloy Wheels and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27299

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
  • Power rear sliding window
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
  • Bench Seating
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Windows
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • 115 V Power Outlet
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Hood struts
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Trailer Brake
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Power folding side mirrors
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Tow/haul
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • **NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

