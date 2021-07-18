2016 RAM Cargo Van

$31,888 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 0 8 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7369853

7369853 Stock #: 21NV5720A

21NV5720A VIN: 3C6TRVCG7GE118080

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 3-door

Stock # 21NV5720A

Mileage 119,087 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer 4 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Clock Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Cab Clearance lights Grey grille Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Interior Engine Immobilizer glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Analog Display Systems Monitor Front Cloth Headliner Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Suspension Heavy Duty Suspension Safety Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st Row Airbags Additional Features 180 Amp Alternator ABS and Driveline Traction Control Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Fixed Front Head Restraints Grey Front Bumper Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter and Illuminated Entry Grey Bodyside Mouldings and Grey Fender Flares Grey Rear Step Bumper Trailer Style Mirrors Wheels w/Hub Covers Manual Telescoping Steering Column 95-Amp/Hr 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.43 Axle Ratio 90.1 L Fuel Tank 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control GVWR: 4036 kgs (8900 lbs) Tires: 225/75R16E BSW All-Season Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins 4130# Maximum Payload FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Wheels: 16 x 6.0 Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Underbody Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.