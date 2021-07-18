Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM Cargo Van

119,087 KM

Details Description Features

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

Contact Seller
2016 RAM Cargo Van

2016 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

  1. 7369853
  2. 7369853
  3. 7369853
  4. 7369853
  5. 7369853
  6. 7369853
  7. 7369853
  8. 7369853
  9. 7369853
  10. 7369853
  11. 7369853
  12. 7369853
  13. 7369853
  14. 7369853
  15. 7369853
  16. 7369853
Contact Seller

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

119,087KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7369853
  • Stock #: 21NV5720A
  • VIN: 3C6TRVCG7GE118080

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 21NV5720A
  • Mileage 119,087 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers the Lowest prices on all New Nissan models on Vancouver Island! FREE Lifetime oil changes included on the purchase of all new vehicles! Nissan of Duncan has a Huge selection of quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in British Columbia. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Ram ProMaster Cargo Van is a perfect addition to any home. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ram ProMaster Cargo Van . It is incomparable for the price and quality. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ram ProMaster Cargo Van is the one! Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/07/18

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Clock
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Cab Clearance lights
Grey grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Cloth Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Analog Display
Systems Monitor
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Heavy Duty Suspension
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
180 Amp Alternator
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Grey Front Bumper
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Radio: AM/FM/MP3
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter and Illuminated Entry
Grey Bodyside Mouldings and Grey Fender Flares
Grey Rear Step Bumper
Trailer Style Mirrors
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Manual Telescoping Steering Column
95-Amp/Hr 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.43 Axle Ratio
90.1 L Fuel Tank
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
GVWR: 4036 kgs (8900 lbs)
Tires: 225/75R16E BSW All-Season
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
4130# Maximum Payload
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Wheels: 16 x 6.0
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Underbody
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nissan of Duncan

2014 Chrysler 300 30...
 79,186 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai S
 69,089 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SR
 16,358 KM
$25,598 + tax & lic

Email Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-8400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory