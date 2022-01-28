2016 Scion iM

$24,888 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 0 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8224575

8224575 Stock #: 21Q0135A

21Q0135A VIN: JTNKARJE4GJ501882

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Electric Storm Blue

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21Q0135A

Mileage 84,058 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Carpet Floor Covering Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Black grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Wheels w/Machined Accents Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 53 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 4.21 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.8L DOHC 4-Cylinder Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Wheels: 17 Alloy Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Fabric Upholstery Tires: 225/45R17 All-Season Pioneer w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: shark fin type antenna voice recognition audio auxiliary input jack USB audio input Bluetooth capability 6 speakers multifunctional steering wheel controls 7 display screen Aha audio system internet radio and POI search and Gr... Front Sport Seats -inc: driver seat fore/aft driver seat recline adjustment passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat recline Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.