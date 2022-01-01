Menu
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

96,296 KM

Details Description Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

96,296KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8130700
  Stock #: 21R6091A
  VIN: WVGJV7AX2GW589016

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Pure White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 96,296 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers the Lowest prices on all New Nissan models on Vancouver Island! Lifetime oil change program included on the purchase of all new vehicles! Nissan of Duncan has a Huge selection of quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in British Columbia. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. The look is unmistakably Volkswagen, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline will definitely turn heads. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/12/15

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode
3.45 Axle Ratio
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
64 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Audio Theft Deterrent
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Leatherette seat upholstery
GVWR: 2250 kgs (4960lbs)
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Engine: 2.0L TSI I-4 Turbocharged -inc: intercooler and direct injection
1149# Maximum Payload
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru
Tires: 235/50R18 H AS
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Dashboard Storage Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Wheels: 7J x 18 Pasadena Alloy
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way manually adjustable height and reach power recline (driver seat) w/adjustable lumbar support lockable head restraints and passenger seat fold flat function

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

