2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

$29,888 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 2 9 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 8130700

8130700 Stock #: 21R6091A

21R6091A VIN: WVGJV7AX2GW589016

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 96,296 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical 140 Amp Alternator Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode 3.45 Axle Ratio 60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 64 L Fuel Tank Full-Time All-Wheel Safety Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Media / Nav / Comm Audio Theft Deterrent Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Streaming Audio Additional Features Leatherette seat upholstery GVWR: 2250 kgs (4960lbs) Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Engine: 2.0L TSI I-4 Turbocharged -inc: intercooler and direct injection 1149# Maximum Payload Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru Tires: 235/50R18 H AS Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Instrument Panel Covered Bin Dashboard Storage Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake Wheels: 7J x 18 Pasadena Alloy Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way manually adjustable height and reach power recline (driver seat) w/adjustable lumbar support lockable head restraints and passenger seat fold flat function

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

