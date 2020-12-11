Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Audi A4

44,995 KM

Details Description Features

$26,138

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,138

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Duncan

250-597-0424

Contact Seller
2017 Audi A4

2017 Audi A4

KOMFORT- Leather, Sunroof, AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi A4

KOMFORT- Leather, Sunroof, AWD

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 6357788
  2. 6357788
  3. 6357788
  4. 6357788
  5. 6357788
  6. 6357788
  7. 6357788
  8. 6357788
  9. 6357788
  10. 6357788
  11. 6357788
  12. 6357788
  13. 6357788
  14. 6357788
  15. 6357788
  16. 6357788
  17. 6357788
  18. 6357788
  19. 6357788
  20. 6357788
  21. 6357788
  22. 6357788
  23. 6357788
  24. 6357788
  25. 6357788
  26. 6357788
  27. 6357788
  28. 6357788
  29. 6357788
  30. 6357788
  31. 6357788
  32. 6357788
  33. 6357788
  34. 6357788
  35. 6357788
  36. 6357788
Contact Seller
Sale

$26,138

+ taxes & licensing

44,995KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6357788
  • Stock #: E28533
  • VIN: WAUANAF45HN026028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,995 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free, BC Only, All Wheel Drive, Leather, Bluetooth, Keyless Ignition, Sunroof, Power Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Automatic Wipers, Satellite Radio, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #E28533


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Passenger Seat
All Wheel Drive
Sport Mode
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seats
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
DUAL EXHAUST
Paddle Shifters
LEATHER
3 ZONE TEMP CONTROL
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
Side Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
Auto Dim RV Mirror
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
**SUNROOF**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2015 Buick Verano LE...
 71,335 KM
$16,295 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 17,934 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 SPORT
 61,233 KM
$40,348 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory