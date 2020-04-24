2017 Chevrolet Cruze...

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Onstar

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

remote start

Remote Keyless Entry

Remote Trunk Release

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Bose Sound System Powertrain Turbo Seating Split Folding Rear Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA

Center Arm Rest

USB port

Keyless Ignition

low fuel warning

Outside temp gauge

Blind Spot Mirrors

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Vehicle Information Center

Satelitte Radio

Blind Spot Detection

LCD Touch Screen

12 V Power Outlet

AUXILARY INPUT

Power Side Mirrors

Center Console Storage

Cup Holders - Rear Seat

CENTER ARM REST REAR

4G/LTE WIFI

**SUNROOF**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.