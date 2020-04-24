Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seats

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seats

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$16,595

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,191KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4933899
  • Stock #: M26651A
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SMXHS564520
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black Cloth
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze keeps you connected when you’re on the go. With support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, you can interact with select features on your smartphone through the 7-inch diagonal Chevrolet MyLink2 display.  Other great features include Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio and much more...


Stock # M26551A


Ask us about how you can get 1 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES with the Galaxy Difference! Unsure of your choice? We have a 5 Day /500 km Exchange Program, to put you at ease, ask about The Galaxy Difference! See Dealer for Details.


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Bose Sound System
Powertrain
  • Turbo
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Blind Spot Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Blind Spot Detection
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • 4G/LTE WIFI
  • **SUNROOF**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

