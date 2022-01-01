Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

45,400 KM

Details Description Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
Premier

45,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8078029
  • Stock #: 21S3192A
  • VIN: 3G1BF6SM9HS550871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. The quintessential Chevrolet -- This Chevrolet Cruze Premier speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The look is unmistakably Chevrolet, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Chevrolet Cruze Premier will definitely turn heads. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Front Wheel Drive
Oil life monitoring system
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Teen Driver mode
Bluetooth For Phone
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Seats heated driver and front passenger
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Steering column manual tilt and telescopic
Floor mats carpeted front and rear
StabiliTrak Stability Control System
Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks
Door locks power
Seat adjuster driver 8-way power
Steering wheel heated
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB PORT
Theft-deterrent system unauthorized entry
Rear air ducts floor mounted
Glass solar absorbing
Windshield solar absorbing
Wipers front intermittent variable
Windows power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Lighting interior trunk/cargo area
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Lighting interior roof rear courtesy and dual reading lights
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Console floor with armrest
Remote panic alarm
Tire Pressure Display
Keyless Open
OnStar Guidance Plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance Turn-by-Turn Navigation Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Visit www.onstar.ca for coverage map details a...
Alternator 130 amps
Seats front bucket with reclining seatbacks and adjustable head restraints
Air conditioning single-zone electronic includes air filter
Transmission 6-speed automatic
Air bags 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Sensor cabin humidity
Engine control stop-start system
Antenna integral rear window
Audio system Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7 diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible...
Tire T115/70R16 blackwall compact spare
Wheel spare 16 (40.6 cm) steel
Wheels 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum
Headlamps halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Tires 225/45R17 all-season blackwall
Mouldings bright side window surround
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Door handles body-colour with chrome strip
Armrest rear centre fold-down with 2 cupholders
Lighting interior ambient
Driver Information Centre monochromatic display
Head restraints 2-way adjustable front
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Warning tones driver and front passenger safety belts
Seat trim leather-appointed
Engine 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Coolant protection engine
Steering power electric rack-mounted reduced travel
Brake parking manual foot apply
Suspension rear compound crank with Z-link for enhanced rear stability
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Axle 3.14 ratio
Battery 80AH
Safety belts front pretensioner
Restraint provisions latch
Safety belts 3-point rear centre position
Spoiler rear (Replaced with (T43) rear spoiler when (ZLH) RS Package is ordered.)
OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergenc...
OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot connects to the Internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar subscription and data plan after trial.)
Brakes 4-wheel disc 4-wheel antilock Duralife

