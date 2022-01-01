2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

Seats heated driver and front passenger

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Steering column manual tilt and telescopic

Floor mats carpeted front and rear

StabiliTrak Stability Control System

Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks

Door locks power

Seat adjuster driver 8-way power

Steering wheel heated

AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB PORT

Theft-deterrent system unauthorized entry

Rear air ducts floor mounted

Glass solar absorbing

Windshield solar absorbing

Wipers front intermittent variable

Windows power with driver and front passenger Express-Down

Lighting interior trunk/cargo area

Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls

Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke

Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps

Lighting interior roof rear courtesy and dual reading lights

Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual

Console floor with armrest

Remote panic alarm

Tire Pressure Display

Keyless Open

OnStar Guidance Plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance Turn-by-Turn Navigation Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Visit www.onstar.ca for coverage map details a...

Alternator 130 amps

Seats front bucket with reclining seatbacks and adjustable head restraints

Air conditioning single-zone electronic includes air filter

Transmission 6-speed automatic

Air bags 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Sensor cabin humidity

Engine control stop-start system

Antenna integral rear window

Audio system Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7 diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible...

Tire T115/70R16 blackwall compact spare

Wheel spare 16 (40.6 cm) steel

Wheels 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum

Headlamps halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay

Tires 225/45R17 all-season blackwall

Mouldings bright side window surround

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding with turn signal indicators

Door handles body-colour with chrome strip

Armrest rear centre fold-down with 2 cupholders

Lighting interior ambient

Driver Information Centre monochromatic display

Head restraints 2-way adjustable front

Seat rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders

Warning tones driver and front passenger safety belts

Seat trim leather-appointed

Engine 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)

Coolant protection engine

Steering power electric rack-mounted reduced travel

Brake parking manual foot apply

Suspension rear compound crank with Z-link for enhanced rear stability

Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance

Axle 3.14 ratio

Battery 80AH

Safety belts front pretensioner

Restraint provisions latch

Safety belts 3-point rear centre position

Spoiler rear (Replaced with (T43) rear spoiler when (ZLH) RS Package is ordered.)

OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergenc...

OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot connects to the Internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar subscription and data plan after trial.)