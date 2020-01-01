Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS-DOUBLE CAB 4.3L V6 STANDARD BOX - 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS-DOUBLE CAB 4.3L V6 STANDARD BOX - 4WD

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 4442328
  2. 4442328
  3. 4442328
  4. 4442328
  5. 4442328
  6. 4442328
  7. 4442328
  8. 4442328
  9. 4442328
  10. 4442328
  11. 4442328
  12. 4442328
  13. 4442328
  14. 4442328
  15. 4442328
  16. 4442328
  17. 4442328
  18. 4442328
  19. 4442328
  20. 4442328
  21. 4442328
  22. 4442328
  23. 4442328
  24. 4442328
  25. 4442328
  26. 4442328
  27. 4442328
  28. 4442328
  29. 4442328
  30. 4442328
  31. 4442328
Contact Seller

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,851KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4442328
  • Stock #: P27246
  • VIN: 1GCVKNEH0HZ397079
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Accident-Free, BC Only, Tow Package, Hitch Receiver, Locking Tailgate, Box Liner, Running Boards, 4X4, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Cruise Control and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Onstar
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Exterior
  • Running Boards
  • Box liner
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Locking Tailgate
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • hitch receiver
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Center Console Storage
  • 4G/LTE WIFI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2014 RAM 1500 SLT-QU...
 154,649 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2004 Nissan Sentra 1...
 183,230 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fusion SE-...
 141,778 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Send A Message