Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Volt

LT-BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Volt

LT-BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 4502634
  2. 4502634
  3. 4502634
  4. 4502634
  5. 4502634
  6. 4502634
  7. 4502634
  8. 4502634
  9. 4502634
  10. 4502634
  11. 4502634
  12. 4502634
  13. 4502634
  14. 4502634
  15. 4502634
  16. 4502634
  17. 4502634
  18. 4502634
  19. 4502634
  20. 4502634
  21. 4502634
  22. 4502634
  23. 4502634
  24. 4502634
  25. 4502634
  26. 4502634
  27. 4502634
  28. 4502634
  29. 4502634
  30. 4502634
  31. 4502634
  32. 4502634
  33. 4502634
Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,555KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4502634
  • Stock #: V27308
  • VIN: 1G1RC6S50HU167207
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Accident-Free, BC Only, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #V27308

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Sport Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • MY LINK
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2016 RAM 1500 LARAMI...
 119,890 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 ST-QUA...
 155,962 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 88,879 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Send A Message