Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW-AUX, POWER DRIVER SEAT, ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW-AUX, POWER DRIVER SEAT, ALLOYS

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 4627194
  2. 4627194
  3. 4627194
  4. 4627194
  5. 4627194
  6. 4627194
  7. 4627194
  8. 4627194
  9. 4627194
  10. 4627194
  11. 4627194
  12. 4627194
  13. 4627194
  14. 4627194
  15. 4627194
  16. 4627194
  17. 4627194
  18. 4627194
  19. 4627194
  20. 4627194
  21. 4627194
  22. 4627194
  23. 4627194
  24. 4627194
  25. 4627194
  26. 4627194
  27. 4627194
  28. 4627194
  29. 4627194
  30. 4627194
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,759KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4627194
  • Stock #: P27440
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG0HR754190
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Auxiliary Input, Power Driver Seat, Alloy Wheels, Dual Sliding Doors, 3rd Row Seating, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, ECON Mode, CD Player, and much more....

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27440

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Dual sliding doors
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Econ
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 2,392 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SLT - ...
 119,738 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota 4Runner ...
 46,244 KM
$43,495 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Send A Message