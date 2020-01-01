Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

71,919 KM

Details Description

$20,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,295

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Duncan

250-597-0424

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS-NAV, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS-NAV, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 6227244
  2. 6227244
  3. 6227244
  4. 6227244
  5. 6227244
  6. 6227244
  7. 6227244
  8. 6227244
  9. 6227244
  10. 6227244
  11. 6227244
  12. 6227244
  13. 6227244
  14. 6227244
  15. 6227244
  16. 6227244
  17. 6227244
  18. 6227244
  19. 6227244
  20. 6227244
  21. 6227244
  22. 6227244
  23. 6227244
  24. 6227244
  25. 6227244
  26. 6227244
  27. 6227244
  28. 6227244
  29. 6227244
  30. 6227244
  31. 6227244
  32. 6227244
  33. 6227244
  34. 6227244
  35. 6227244
  36. 6227244
Contact Seller

$20,295

+ taxes & licensing

71,919KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6227244
  • Stock #: P27865B2
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG5HR802394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # P27865B2
  • Mileage 71,919 KM

Vehicle Description

BC Only, Navigation, Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, DVD Player, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Alloy Wheels, Garage Door Opener, Back-Up Camera and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #P27865B2


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2017 RAM 1500 ST
 97,224 KM
$31,829 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 96,164 KM
$42,087 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler U...
 52,399 KM
$40,742 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory