2017 GMC Sierra 1500

40,256 KM

Details Description Features

$44,926

+ tax & licensing
$44,926

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

$44,926

+ taxes & licensing

40,256KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6587380
  Stock #: 21R1537A
  VIN: 3GTU2MEC9HG129254

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 21R1537A
  Mileage 40,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning GMC Sierra 1500 SLE. With 4WD, you can take this 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. This low mileage GMC Sierra 1500 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. The GMC Sierra 1500 SLE will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada!*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/12/06

Vehicle Features

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
4-wheel drive
Cloth Seat Trim
Rear Vision Camera
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
6-Speaker Audio System
Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting
Door locks power
Alternator 150 amps
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Air conditioning single-zone
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Cruise control steering wheel-mounted
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Steering column manual Tilt-Wheel
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls
Windows power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
CornerStep rear bumper
Glass deep-tinted
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Tailgate EZ-Lift and Lower
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tire spare P255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)
Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall
Grille surround chrome
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Cargo tie downs (4) movable upper
Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Door handles body-colour
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Body Colour.)
Mouldings bodyside body colour
Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Radio HD
Single-slot CD/MP3 player
Active aero shutters
Pickup box (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered on Regular Cab.)
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Remote Keyless Entry (Includes (A91) remote locking tailgate.)
LED Lighting cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Cooling external engine oil cooler
Transfer case active 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls includes neutral position for dinghy towing (Included with 4WD models only.)
OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service and data plan after trial.)
Bumper front chrome lower
Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Wheelhouse liners rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Wheels 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) premium painted aluminum bright machined
Mirror caps body-colour (Deleted when (DPN) power camper mirrors are ordered.)
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench 3-passenger. Includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Includes manually adjustable driver lumbar lockable storage compartment in seat cushion a...
Floor mats rubberized-vinyl front (Not available with (BG9) graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl floor covering.)
Floor mats rubberized-vinyl rear for Crew Cab and Double Cab models only (Not available with (BG9) graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl floor covering.)
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Engine 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction with FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 305 lb-ft of tor...
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD V6 models. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included with 4WD models or (SXL) Elevation Edition on 2WD models. Not standard or available when (PDQ) Chrome Plus Package LPO or (VQY) chrome recovery hooks LPO is ordered.) (Included with (SXL) Elevation Edi...
Differential heavy-duty locking rear (Standard on 4WD on 2WD models included with (PDU) Kodiak (NHT) Max Trailering Package or (Z82) Trailering equipment.) (Standard on 4WD models. Included on 2WD models with (PDU) Kodiak or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...
OnStar Guidance Plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance Turn-by-Turn Navigation Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Visit www.onstar.ca for coverage map details a...
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-XXXX

250-597-8400

