2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4-wheel drive

Cloth Seat Trim

Rear Vision Camera

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

6-Speaker Audio System

Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting

Door locks power

Alternator 150 amps

StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Air conditioning single-zone

Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar

Cruise control steering wheel-mounted

Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Steering column manual Tilt-Wheel

Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls

Windows power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

CornerStep rear bumper

Glass deep-tinted

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top

Tailgate EZ-Lift and Lower

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tire spare P255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)

Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall

Grille surround chrome

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system

Cargo tie downs (4) movable upper

Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information

Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Door handles body-colour

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Body Colour.)

Mouldings bodyside body colour

Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps

Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)

Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Capless Fuel Fill

Radio HD

Single-slot CD/MP3 player

Active aero shutters

Pickup box (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered on Regular Cab.)

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Remote Keyless Entry (Includes (A91) remote locking tailgate.)

LED Lighting cargo box with switch on centre switch bank

Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock

Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Cooling external engine oil cooler

Transfer case active 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls includes neutral position for dinghy towing (Included with 4WD models only.)

OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service and data plan after trial.)

Bumper front chrome lower

Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature

Wheelhouse liners rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)

Wheels 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) premium painted aluminum bright machined

Mirror caps body-colour (Deleted when (DPN) power camper mirrors are ordered.)

Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench 3-passenger. Includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Includes manually adjustable driver lumbar lockable storage compartment in seat cushion a...

Floor mats rubberized-vinyl front (Not available with (BG9) graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl floor covering.)

Floor mats rubberized-vinyl rear for Crew Cab and Double Cab models only (Not available with (BG9) graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl floor covering.)

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)

Engine 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction with FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 305 lb-ft of tor...

Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD V6 models. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included with 4WD models or (SXL) Elevation Edition on 2WD models. Not standard or available when (PDQ) Chrome Plus Package LPO or (VQY) chrome recovery hooks LPO is ordered.) (Included with (SXL) Elevation Edi...

Differential heavy-duty locking rear (Standard on 4WD on 2WD models included with (PDU) Kodiak (NHT) Max Trailering Package or (Z82) Trailering equipment.) (Standard on 4WD models. Included on 2WD models with (PDU) Kodiak or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...

OnStar Guidance Plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance Turn-by-Turn Navigation Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Visit www.onstar.ca for coverage map details a...