$26,888 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 5 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8032132

8032132 Stock #: P0371

P0371 VIN: 2HGFC1F96HH103056

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0371

Mileage 140,509 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 8-way power adjustment and passenger 4-way power adjustment Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Airbag Occupancy Sensor Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Emergency Sos Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Front splash guards Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Chrome Side Windows Trim Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Tires: P215/50R17 91H AS Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: Continuously Variable Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 46.9 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 4.81 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front 450w Regular Amplifier Additional Features Wheels: 17 Aluminum-Alloy Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning Performance Speakers 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Radio Data System Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Turbo/Supercharger Boost Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.