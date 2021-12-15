Menu
2017 Honda Civic

140,509 KM

Details Description Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

140,509KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8032132
  • Stock #: P0371
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F96HH103056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0371
  • Mileage 140,509 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers the Lowest prices on all New Nissan models on Vancouver Island! Lifetime oil change program included on the purchase of all new vehicles! Nissan of Duncan has a Huge selection of quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in British Columbia. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The look is unmistakably Honda, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Honda Civic Sedan Touring will definitely turn heads. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Honda Civic Sedan Touring. It is incomparable for the price and quality. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/12/15

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 8-way power adjustment and passenger 4-way power adjustment
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Digital/Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Emergency Sos
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Tires: P215/50R17 91H AS
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
4.81 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
450w Regular Amplifier
Wheels: 17 Aluminum-Alloy
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
Performance Speakers
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Radio Data System
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Turbo/Supercharger Boost Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

