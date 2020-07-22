2017 Hyundai Accent

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Seating Cloth seating surfaces Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC)

Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner 90 amp alternator Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Urethane Gear Shift Knob Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Wheels w/Silver Accents Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 43 L Fuel Tank Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT GDI VIS -inc: transverse-mounted inline 4-cylinder Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster Grille w/Chrome Bar Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 2.94 Axle Ratio Sliding Front Centre Armrest Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Tires: P195/50HR16 Wheels: 16 x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat driver's seat pump device height adjuster 4-way adjustable passenger seat adjustable head restraints and passenger side seatback pocket

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.