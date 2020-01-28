Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL-HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL-HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 4541250
  2. 4541250
  3. 4541250
  4. 4541250
  5. 4541250
  6. 4541250
  7. 4541250
  8. 4541250
  9. 4541250
  10. 4541250
  11. 4541250
  12. 4541250
  13. 4541250
  14. 4541250
  15. 4541250
  16. 4541250
  17. 4541250
  18. 4541250
  19. 4541250
  20. 4541250
  21. 4541250
  22. 4541250
  23. 4541250
  24. 4541250
  25. 4541250
  26. 4541250
  27. 4541250
  28. 4541250
  29. 4541250
  30. 4541250
  31. 4541250
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,825KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4541250
  • Stock #: P26731A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7HU251938
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

BC Only, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Back-Up Camera, LCD Touch Screen, Satelitte Radio, Blind Spot Detection and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P26731A

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
  • Door Map Pockets
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Sport Mode
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Air Bag - Side
  • Blind Spot Detection
  • Gas
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • Eco Mode
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Air Bag - Driver Front
  • Air Bag - Passenger Front
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Child Window Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2018 Ford F-150 XTR-...
 38,836 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XLT-...
 81,986 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Yaris LE...
 90,865 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Send A Message