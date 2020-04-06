Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Location

Duncan Hyundai

2801 Roberts Rd., Duncan, BC V9L 6W3

250-746-0335

  1. 1587068092
  2. 1587068092
  3. 1587068092
  4. 1587068092
  5. 1587068092
  6. 1587068092
Contact Seller

$21,818

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,450KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4870149
  • Stock #: 20-194A
  • VIN: KM8J2CA45HU432181
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

 If you would like to book an appointment or have any questions you can PM or call Duncan Hyundai. 
Dealership # 250-746-0335 Call or Text Andy James 250-527-0555Dealer# 9988

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Steel Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Duncan Hyundai

2011 Kia Sportage LX
 136,483 KM
$10,818 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Elantra...
 143,309 KM
$5,899 + tax & lic
2018 Ford EcoSport S
 6,129 KM
$15,818 + tax & lic
Duncan Hyundai

Duncan Hyundai

2801 Roberts Rd., Duncan, BC V9L 6W3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-746-XXXX

(click to show)

250-746-0335

Alternate Numbers
1-800-461-0161

Send A Message