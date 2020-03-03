2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Child Safety Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Remote Keyless Entry

Remote Trunk Release

REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Power Options Power Locks Seating Split Folding Rear Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Windows POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA

Folding Side Mirrors

Center Arm Rest

Keyless Ignition

low fuel warning

Outside temp gauge

LCD Touch Screen

12 V Power Outlet

AUXILARY INPUT

Power Side Mirrors

Center Console Storage

Cup Holders - Rear Seat

Sv Mirror Turn Indicators

CENTER ARM REST REAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.