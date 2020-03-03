2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1
250-597-0424
Just some of the highlights of this 2017 Lancer include 16” Machine Finish Alloy Wheels, Power Sunroof, Rear Wing Spoiler, Front Fog Lamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob, 6 speakers, High Contrast Meters, Power Door Locks with FAST-key Entry & Ignition System Option and much more...
Galaxy Motors is home to the 5 Day/ 500 Km owner exchange program. All of our vehicles come with a free year of oil changes and a lifetime of free car washes. (Inside and out!) See Dealer for Details.
Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.
