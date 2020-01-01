Menu
2017 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X - Four Wheel Drive, Navigation, Heated Front Seats

2017 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X - Four Wheel Drive, Navigation, Heated Front Seats

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,254KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4434261
  Stock #: U27177
  VIN: 1N6AD0EV2HN713751
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black Cloth
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This 2017 Nissan PRO-4X is THE ULTIMATE OFF-ROAD vehicle with Bilstein off-road performance shocks, an electronic locking rear differential, 4-wheel Active Brake Limited Slip, skid plates, and all-terrain tires. And with 16" 6-spoke alloy wheels, unique bedside decals, and an exclusive interior with white-faced gauges — PRO-4X looks the part.  Other features include heated front seats, a back-up camera, satellite radio, navigation and much more...

Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, Free Oil Changes for your 1st Year, see dealer for details, come for a test drive and see what fits you best! See Dealer for Details.

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Rear Sliding Window
  • POWER MOONROOF
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Chrome Grille
Additional Features
  • Step Bumper
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Satelitte Radio
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • Tow/haul
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • **NAVIGATION**
  • **SUNROOF**

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

