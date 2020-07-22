+ taxes & licensing
250-597-8400
439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7
250-597-8400
+ taxes & licensing
With only 27,482 kms on this 2017 Nissan Leaf SV; Nissan of Duncan prides themselves in offering a huge selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Nissan LEAF looks like has never been used. When all factors are equal, choose a vehicle equipped with a factory warranty like this gently driven gem. This Nissan LEAF SV has a flawless finish that complements its wonderful interior. The 2017 Nissan Leaf with the SV trim is equipped with a quick-charge port, back-up camera, heated door mirrors, heated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, illuminated entry, leather steering wheel, low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, a navigation system, occupant sensing airbag, outside temperature display, overhead airbag, overhead console, a panic alarm, passenger door bin, passenger vanity mirror, power door mirrors, power steering, and power windows! All of our premium pre-owned vehicles are safety inspected in-store and come with full CARFAX reports. This vehicle is ready for its new owner! Come see us in person call or book online for a test drive today. Please call Nissan of Duncan for more information on this vehicle at 1-250-597-8400 The 2017 Nissan LEAF SV is an especially rare vehicle. So rare that you've probably never experienced anything else like it. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7