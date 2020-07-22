Menu
2017 Nissan Leaf

27,482 KM

$23,811

+ tax & licensing
$23,811

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

2017 Nissan Leaf

2017 Nissan Leaf

SV

2017 Nissan Leaf

SV

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

  1. 5398715
  Listing ID: 5398715
  Stock #: 9L8882A
  VIN: 1N4BZ0CP0HC307188

$23,811

27,482KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coulis Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9L8882A
  • Mileage 27,482 KM

Vehicle Description

With only 27,482 kms on this 2017 Nissan Leaf SV; Nissan of Duncan prides themselves in offering a huge selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Nissan LEAF looks like has never been used. When all factors are equal, choose a vehicle equipped with a factory warranty like this gently driven gem. This Nissan LEAF SV has a flawless finish that complements its wonderful interior. The 2017 Nissan Leaf with the SV trim is equipped with a quick-charge port, back-up camera, heated door mirrors, heated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, illuminated entry, leather steering wheel, low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, a navigation system, occupant sensing airbag, outside temperature display, overhead airbag, overhead console, a panic alarm, passenger door bin, passenger vanity mirror, power door mirrors, power steering, and power windows! All of our premium pre-owned vehicles are safety inspected in-store and come with full CARFAX reports. This vehicle is ready for its new owner! Come see us in person call or book online for a test drive today. Please call Nissan of Duncan for more information on this vehicle at 1-250-597-8400 The 2017 Nissan LEAF SV is an especially rare vehicle. So rare that you've probably never experienced anything else like it. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Digital Display
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS Traction Control
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Wheels: 17 Alloy
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Body-Coloured Splash Guards
Streaming Audio
Tires: P215/50R17
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Back-Up Alarm
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Charge Port Door
7.94 Axle Ratio
Engine: 80kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor
Transmission: Single Reduction Gear
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver and 4-way manual front passenger seats
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Traction Battery Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger 26 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V 6 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and0.5 Hr Charge Time @ 440V
Radio: AM/FM/1CD/MP3/WMA/Navigation -inc: 6 speakers and NissanConnect w/Navigation Mobile Apps and EV - 7 colour display w/multi-touch control Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio and HD radio
Bio Suede PET Seat Fabric

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

