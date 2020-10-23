Menu
2017 Nissan Leaf

80,996 KM

$22,977

+ tax & licensing
$22,977

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

2017 Nissan Leaf

2017 Nissan Leaf

SL

2017 Nissan Leaf

SL

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

$22,977

+ taxes & licensing

80,996KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6052623
  • Stock #: 20L5630A
  • VIN: 1N4BZ0CP6HC307034

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,996 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The look is unmistakably Nissan, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Nissan LEAF S will definitely turn heads. The quintessential Nissan -- This Nissan LEAF S speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Nissan LEAF S is sure to sell fast.

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Digital Display
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Cloth Seat Fabric
ABS Traction Control
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Automatic Air Conditioning
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55R16
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Body-Coloured Splash Guards
Back-Up Alarm
Passenger Seat
Wheels: 16 Steel w/Wheel Covers
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Charge Port Door
7.94 Axle Ratio
Engine: 80kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor
Transmission: Single Reduction Gear
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver and 4-way manual front passenger seats
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Traction Battery Level Power/Regen Traction Battery Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger 26 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V 6 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and0.5 Hr Charge Time @ 440V

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

