2017 RAM 1500

42,428 KM

$42,888

+ tax & licensing
$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

2017 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

42,428KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6892653
  • Stock #: 20T8425A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT5HS728061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20T8425A
  • Mileage 42,428 KM

Vehicle Description

Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Take home this Ram 1500 Outdoorsman, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather.One of the best things about this Ram 1500 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Engine Oil Cooler
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Steel spare wheel
Trailer Wiring Harness
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Tip Start
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
Chrome rear step bumper
Tires: LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road
Storage Tray
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
GVWR: 3084 kgs (6800 lbs)
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
GPS Antenna Input
Remote USB Port - Charge Only
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Streaming Audio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 -inc: Flex Fuel Vehicle
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-XXXX

250-597-8400

