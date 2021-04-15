$42,888 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 4 2 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6892653

6892653 Stock #: 20T8425A

20T8425A VIN: 1C6RR7LT5HS728061

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 20T8425A

Mileage 42,428 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Safety Fog Lamps Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Steel spare wheel Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness POWER REAR WINDOWS Tip Start Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Centre Hub CLEARCOAT PAINT Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Chrome rear step bumper Tires: LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road Storage Tray Black Exterior Mirrors Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Passenger visor vanity mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio GVWR: 3084 kgs (6800 lbs) Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Full Carpet Floor Covering Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement GPS Antenna Input Remote USB Port - Charge Only Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) Pickup Cargo Box Lights Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Class IV Hitch Receiver Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat Streaming Audio 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 -inc: Flex Fuel Vehicle Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Voice Activation and Radio Data System Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

