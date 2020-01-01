Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Sienna

86,600 KM

Details Description

$25,112

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,112

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Duncan

250-597-0424

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Sienna

2017 Toyota Sienna

BASE-BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Sienna

BASE-BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 6227250
  2. 6227250
  3. 6227250
  4. 6227250
  5. 6227250
  6. 6227250
  7. 6227250
  8. 6227250
  9. 6227250
  10. 6227250
  11. 6227250
  12. 6227250
  13. 6227250
  14. 6227250
  15. 6227250
  16. 6227250
  17. 6227250
  18. 6227250
  19. 6227250
  20. 6227250
  21. 6227250
  22. 6227250
  23. 6227250
  24. 6227250
  25. 6227250
  26. 6227250
  27. 6227250
  28. 6227250
  29. 6227250
  30. 6227250
  31. 6227250
Contact Seller

$25,112

+ taxes & licensing

86,600KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6227250
  • Stock #: D28564
  • VIN: 5TDZZ3DC6HS852803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # D28564
  • Mileage 86,600 KM

Vehicle Description

BC Only, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Dual Sliding Doors, Cruise Control, CD Player, LCD Touch Screen, Dual Climate Control, Rear Climate Control and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #D28564


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2017 RAM 1500 ST
 97,224 KM
$31,829 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 96,164 KM
$42,087 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler U...
 52,399 KM
$40,742 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory