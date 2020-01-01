2017 Viking Legend

Galaxy RV is part of the Galaxy group of companies. Which has been serving Vancouver Island for the past 25 years. The staff and management of Galaxy RV will be providing the same commitment and service to our customers as with all our locations: Westshore, Duncan, Nanaimo and Courtenay. Galaxy RV is your full service RV store for Sales, Service and Parts. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new RV today! All prices are plus tax and $599 Prep Fee. Dealer ID 40982