2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT-LEATHER INTERIOR, BLUETOOTH, USB PORT

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT-LEATHER INTERIOR, BLUETOOTH, USB PORT

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,931KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4444953
  • Stock #: P27294
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST4JF107494
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, Black Leather Interior, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auto Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, Power Windows and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

