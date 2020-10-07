Menu
2018 Dodge Durango

48,289 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Duncan

250-597-0424

2018 Dodge Durango

2018 Dodge Durango

GT

2018 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

Sale Price

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

48,289KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6080415
  Stock #: P27865A2
  VIN: 1C4RDJDG9JC385454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 48,289 KM

Vehicle Description

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Garage door opener
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sport Mode
Anti-Theft
Split Folding Rear Seats
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
POWER MOONROOF
Premium Audio
DUAL EXHAUST
Paddle Shifters
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
115 V Power Outlet
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
LCD Touch Screen
Eco Mode
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
Auto Dim RV Mirror
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
**SUNROOF**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

