2018 Dodge Durango

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Garage door opener remote start Remote Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain Sport Mode Security Anti-Theft Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Windows POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Premium Audio DUAL EXHAUST Paddle Shifters BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors 115 V Power Outlet Center Arm Rest USB port Keyless Ignition low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Heated Exterior Mirrors Vehicle Information Center Satelitte Radio LCD Touch Screen Eco Mode Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat ILLUMINATED VISOR(S) Auto Dim RV Mirror CENTER ARM REST REAR Height Adjustable Passenger Seat Lumbar Support Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Passenger Seat **SUNROOF**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.