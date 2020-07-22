2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer 4 Speakers Fixed antenna Steering wheel-mounted audio controls Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Trim Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Locking glove box Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Front Anti-Roll Bar Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Audio input jack for mobile devices LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Sliding Rear Doors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Analog Display Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Full Carpet Floor Covering Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Vinyl Door Trim Insert Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Easy-clean floor mats Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Front Facing Manual Reclining Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows 75 L Fuel Tank Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints Radio: 130 17 Wheel Covers Black Side Roof Rails -inc: Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Steel w/Covers GVWR: 2744 kgs (6050 lbs) Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Urethane Gear Shifter Material Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan In-Dash Mounted Single CD MP3 Player and Clock Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints

