2018 Genesis G80

3.8 TECHNOLOGY-NAV, AWD, LEATHER

2018 Genesis G80

3.8 TECHNOLOGY-NAV, AWD, LEATHER

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 13,611KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4662870
  • Stock #: P27477
  • VIN: KMHGN4JEXJU228787
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Tan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, BC Only, Navigation, AWD, Tan Leather Interior, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Memory Seats, Dual Exhaust, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Assist, Blind Spot Detection and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27477

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

