2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

$33,888 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 3 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7000715

7000715 Stock #: P0281

P0281 VIN: KM8SNDHF1JU263761

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0281

Mileage 72,344 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Leather Seating Surfaces Carpet Floor Trim 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Fade-to-off interior lighting Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Valet Function Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Roof Rack Rails Only Transmission w/Oil Cooler 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet 71 L Fuel Tank 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Tires: P235/60R18 AS 8-Way Driver Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Smart Device Integration Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Streaming Audio 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Engine: 3.3L GDI DOHC 24-Valve V6 D-CVVT Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert 550w Regular Amplifier Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds 6-Way Passenger Seat Rear HVAC Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Aluminum Alloy Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Internal Memory GVWR: 2550 kgs Multi-Adjustable Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat power adjustable lumbar support (4-way) 12-way power driver seat driver's seat integrated memory system (IMS) and 4- way power passenger's seat w/height adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

