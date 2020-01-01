Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport - Heated Seats Panoramic Moonroof Power Lift Gate

LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport - Heated Seats Panoramic Moonroof Power Lift Gate

LUXURY

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 4407312
  2. 4407312
  3. 4407312
  4. 4407312
  5. 4407312
  6. 4407312
  7. 4407312
  8. 4407312
  9. 4407312
  10. 4407312
  11. 4407312
  12. 4407312
  13. 4407312
  14. 4407312
  15. 4407312
  16. 4407312
  17. 4407312
  18. 4407312
  19. 4407312
  20. 4407312
  21. 4407312
  22. 4407312
  23. 4407312
  24. 4407312
  25. 4407312
  26. 4407312
  27. 4407312
  28. 4407312
  29. 4407312
  30. 4407312
  31. 4407312
  32. 4407312
  33. 4407312
  34. 4407312
  35. 4407312
  36. 4407312
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,898KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4407312
  • Stock #: X27031
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLB8JH090872
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Blind Spot Detection, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Garage Door Opener, Power Panoramic Moonroof, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Lift Gate, Keyless Entry, Memory Driver's Seat, Power Driver's and Passenger's Seats, Back Up Camera, Keyless Ignition, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, ECO and Sport Modes, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 57,898 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Yukon XL SL...
 56,015 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX60 P...
 47,559 KM
$41,998 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Send A Message