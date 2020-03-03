Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE-AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE-AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 4711602
  2. 4711602
  3. 4711602
  4. 4711602
  5. 4711602
  6. 4711602
  7. 4711602
  8. 4711602
  9. 4711602
  10. 4711602
  11. 4711602
  12. 4711602
  13. 4711602
  14. 4711602
  15. 4711602
  16. 4711602
  17. 4711602
  18. 4711602
  19. 4711602
  20. 4711602
  21. 4711602
  22. 4711602
  23. 4711602
  24. 4711602
  25. 4711602
  26. 4711602
  27. 4711602
  28. 4711602
  29. 4711602
  30. 4711602
  31. 4711602
  32. 4711602
  33. 4711602
  34. 4711602
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,558KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4711602
  • Stock #: P27487
  • VIN: KM8J3CA41JU733307
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, BC Only, AWD, Black Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Hill Descent Control, USB Port, Auxiliary Input and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27487


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Sport Mode
Seating
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Power Panoramic Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Detection
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • Eco Mode
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2018 Mitsubishi Outl...
 24,986 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 40,036 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE-...
 73,981 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Send A Message