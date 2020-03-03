2018 Hyundai Tucson

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Hill Descent Control

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Remote Keyless Entry

Remote Trunk Release

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Window Wiper

Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Sport Mode Seating Heated rear seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA

Folding Side Mirrors

Center Arm Rest

USB port

low fuel warning

Outside temp gauge

Vehicle Information Center

Satelitte Radio

Power Panoramic Moonroof

Blind Spot Detection

LCD Touch Screen

Eco Mode

12 V Power Outlet

AUXILARY INPUT

Power Side Mirrors

Center Console Storage

Cup Holders - Rear Seat

Sv Mirror Turn Indicators

ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

