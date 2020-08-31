2018 Kia Forte

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Window grid antenna Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS SPLASH GUARDS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner 90 amp alternator CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Urethane Gear Shift Knob Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Full Carpet Floor Covering Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 50 L Fuel Tank Vinyl Door Trim Insert 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Streaming Audio 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: Atkinson-Cycle

