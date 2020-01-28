Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Kia Sorento

EX V6 - Leather Panoramic Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sorento

EX V6 - Leather Panoramic Moonroof

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 4590738
  2. 4590738
  3. 4590738
  4. 4590738
  5. 4590738
  6. 4590738
  7. 4590738
  8. 4590738
  9. 4590738
  10. 4590738
  11. 4590738
  12. 4590738
  13. 4590738
  14. 4590738
  15. 4590738
  16. 4590738
  17. 4590738
  18. 4590738
  19. 4590738
  20. 4590738
  21. 4590738
  22. 4590738
  23. 4590738
  24. 4590738
  25. 4590738
  26. 4590738
  27. 4590738
  28. 4590738
  29. 4590738
  30. 4590738
  31. 4590738
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,749KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4590738
  • Stock #: T27235
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA52JG380088
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, Automatic Headlights, Blind Spot Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Ignition, Panoramic Moonroof, Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Memory Seating, 3rd Row Seating, Power Liftgate, Power Driver Seat, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #T27235

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER LIFT GATE
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Roof Rails
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • 3 ZONE TEMP CONTROL
  • 115 V Power Outlet
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Hood struts
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Blind Spot Mirrors
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Power Panoramic Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Detection
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2016 Kia Soul EV LUX...
 38,512 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion Ene...
 1,249 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Sonic...
 95,854 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Send A Message