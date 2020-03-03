2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Garage door opener

Remote Keyless Entry

REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Window Wiper

tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Split Folding Rear Seats

3RD ROW SEATING

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Height Adjustable Driver Seat Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Windows POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA

Folding Side Mirrors

Center Arm Rest

USB port

low fuel warning

Outside temp gauge

Vehicle Information Center

Satelitte Radio

LCD Touch Screen

Eco Mode

12 V Power Outlet

AUXILARY INPUT

Power Side Mirrors

Center Console Storage

Cup Holders - Rear Seat

ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

Auto Dim RV Mirror

