2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Remote Keyless Entry

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Window Wiper

tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Split Folding Rear Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Height Adjustable Driver Seat Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features Paddle Shifters

BACK UP CAMERA

Center Arm Rest

USB port

Keyless Ignition

low fuel warning

Outside temp gauge

Vehicle Information Center

Satelitte Radio

Power folding side mirrors

Blind Spot Detection

hitch receiver

LCD Touch Screen

Eco Mode

12 V Power Outlet

AUXILARY INPUT

Power Side Mirrors

Center Console Storage

Cup Holders - Rear Seat

ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

