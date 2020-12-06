Menu
2018 Nissan Micra

20,300 KM

Details Description Features

$13,603

+ tax & licensing
SV

SV

$13,603

+ taxes & licensing

20,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6333158
  • Stock #: 20S5697A
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP6JL257110

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Micra S is well maintained and has just 20,292km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Nissan Micra S is a perfect addition to any home. The Nissan Micra S will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada!*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/12/06

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
110 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
4-Way Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Tires: P185/60R15 AS
Wheels: 15 Steel w/Covers
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

