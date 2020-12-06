2018 Nissan Micra

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior Steel spare wheel Trim Black grille w/chrome accents

Additional Features Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Door Bins 110 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Full Carpet Floor Covering Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 4-Way Passenger Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Tires: P185/60R15 AS Wheels: 15 Steel w/Covers Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Urethane Gear Shifter Material

