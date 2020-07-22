Menu
2018 Nissan Qashqai

25,872 KM

Details Description Features

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

2018 Nissan Qashqai

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SL

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SL

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

  • Listing ID: 5403641
  • Stock #: P0174
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR0JW256405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0174
  • Mileage 25,872 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. This Nissan Qashqai SL is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. The Qashqai SL is well maintained and has just 25,872km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Nissan Qashqai SL. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
120 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Bucket front seats
Permanent locking hubs
Leather Appointed Seat Trim
Front Cupholder
Black rear bumper
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Roof Rack Rails Only
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
NissanConnect Selective Service Internet Access
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Wheels: 19 Aluminum Alloy
6.39 Axle Ratio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
NissanConnect Services Tracker System
Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Tires: 225/45R19 All-Season
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
GVWR: 2035 kgs (4486 lbs)
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Piano Black Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar 4-way adjustable front passenger seat and seatback pocket on driver and passenger seats

