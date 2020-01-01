Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV-AWD, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV-AWD, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 4502637
  2. 4502637
  3. 4502637
  4. 4502637
  5. 4502637
  6. 4502637
  7. 4502637
  8. 4502637
  9. 4502637
  10. 4502637
  11. 4502637
  12. 4502637
  13. 4502637
  14. 4502637
  15. 4502637
  16. 4502637
  17. 4502637
  18. 4502637
  19. 4502637
  20. 4502637
  21. 4502637
  22. 4502637
  23. 4502637
  24. 4502637
  25. 4502637
  26. 4502637
  27. 4502637
  28. 4502637
  29. 4502637
  30. 4502637
  31. 4502637
  32. 4502637
  33. 4502637
  34. 4502637
  35. 4502637
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,014KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4502637
  • Stock #: P27377
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV3JC764577
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, BC Only, AWD, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Control and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27377

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • Eco Mode
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2016 RAM 1500 LARAMI...
 119,890 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 ST-QUA...
 155,962 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 88,879 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Send A Message