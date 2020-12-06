2018 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Black door handles Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Cloth Seat Trim Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim 110 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Urethane Gear Shift Knob Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 3 12V DC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P225/65R17 AS HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Full Carpet Floor Covering Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Seats w/Cloth Back Material Battery w/Run Down Protection RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 5.694 Axle Ratio 55 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Wheels: 17 Steel w/Full Covers 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement GVWR: 2027 kgs (4469 lbs) Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.